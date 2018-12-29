English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Jaish Men Killed in Pulwama Gunfight; 2018's Encounter Toll Crosses 250, the Highest in 10 Years
One of the militants was identified as JeM commander Muzamil Bhai alias Abu Jandal, a resident of Rahmoo in Pulwama.
Srinagar: Four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. This takes the total number of the militants killed in 2018 to more than 250 — the highest in over 10 years.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Hanjan area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, the police said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the search party, who retaliated.
Weapons and other warlike stores were found at the encounter site.
One of the militants was identified as JeM commander Muzamil Bhai alias Abu Jandal, a resident of Rahmoo in Pulwama. The identity of the other militants is being ascertained.
