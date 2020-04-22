Four Journos Isolated After Having Lunch With Home-Quarantined MLA in Telangana

Four media persons working for vernacular news channels have been quarantined in Telangana after it was learnt that they had lunch at the residence of an MLA, who is under home quarantine in neighbouring Gadwal town recently, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Gadwal town headquarters of Jogulamba-Gadwal district was declared as Red Zone by the Centre due to considerable number of Covid-19 cases.

Sources close to the development said another five who also had lunch with the MLA will also be quarantined.

The official said the legislator was already in self-home quarantine since April 10 after he came to know that two persons who attended a funeral where he was also present, tested Covid-19 positive.

However the MLA tested negative of the virus.

"As a precautionary measure, the four media persons were kept in quarantine. They do not have any symptoms of Covid-19.

They are all doing fine. They are asymptomatic," the official said.

Another five journalists who were also present at the luncheon meeting with the legislator are also on their way to the quarantine centre, sources said adding the officials are on alert as one of the stringers of a TV channel in Gadwal tested positive.

Currently the journalist is undergoing treatment.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365