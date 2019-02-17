English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Kashmiri Students of Jaipur Medical College Suspended, Booked for 'Celebrating' Pulwama Attack
The second-year students of the National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) were suspended for posting on WhatsApp a picture in which they were purportedly seen celebrating the terrorist attack in Kashmir.
Paramilitary soldiers stand by the wreckage of the CRPF bus after the attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. (AP)
Jaipur: Four female paramedical students of Kashmiri-origin were suspended from a private institute here and later booked for allegedly celebrating the Pulwama terror attack by posting "anti-national" messages on an instant messaging app, officials said on Sunday.
The second-year students of the National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) were suspended for posting on WhatsApp a picture in which they were purportedly seen celebrating the terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.
The picture soon went viral, prompting the university administration to take action.
In the suspension order, the NIMS registrar said, "You have posted an anti-national message on your WhatsApp for celebrating killing of Pulwama terrorist attack martyrs. The university will not tolerate and strictly condemns such activities. The act is grave and serious in nature."
Later, a case was registered against the four students following a complaint by the university administration, a police official said.
The students were booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Senior officials are investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken thereafter, SP (Rural) Harendra Kumar said.
The Aligarh Muslim University has also suspended an undergraduate Kashmiri student for his alleged objectionable tweet in connection with the Pulwama attack.
