Four Kashmiri Youths Arrested by Delhi Police, Arms Seized

The Delhi police special cell has arrested four Kashmiri youths and recovered over 120 rounds of ammunition and four sophisticated pistols from their possession.

Police said that one of the arrested persons Ishfaq Majeed Koka is the elder brother of slain terrorist Burhan Koka, ex-chief of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an offshoot of the Al Qaeda in J&K. The other three arrested include Altaf Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Gani and Aqib Safi.

On October 2, a specific source information was received by the Special Cell that a group of Kashmiri youths who were camping in Delhi for the past few days, had collected a huge cache of arms-ammunition and that they will be visiting the area in and around ITO and Daryaganj. According to Delhi police, they came to Delhi on September 27 and were camping in Paharganj.

"As per information, immediately a trap was laid near ITO. The team acted swiftly and apprehended all the accused persons from the Ring Road from the spot after a brief chase and scuffle," said PS Kushwah, DCP Special Cell.