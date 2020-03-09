Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Four Kill Neighbour on Suspicion of Practicing Black Magic, Held in Maharashtra

A local court remanded all accused in the custody of police for five days on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 7:45 AM IST
Four Kill Neighbour on Suspicion of Practicing Black Magic, Held in Maharashtra
Representative image.

Nagpur: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing their 55-year-old neighbour on suspicion of practicing black magic in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Kuhi tehsil, about 40 kms away from Nagpur, when the accused caught hold of the victim, Vidhyadhar Rangari, and attacked him with iron rods, a police officer said.

He said the accused suspected that 'black magic' practiced by Rangari was responsible for ill-health of their relative.

They have been identified as Purushottam Bhujade (32), Devendra alias Doma Bhujade (29), Dharmendra Bhujade (25), and Shridhar Bhujade (34), he said.

All of them have been booked on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under the

Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

A local court remanded them in the custody of police for five days on Saturday.

