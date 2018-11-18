Four Killed After 2 Bikes Collide, Riders Run Over by Speeding Truck in UP

Four persons were killed when they were run over by a speeding truck after falling from their motorcycles near the Khamria tri-section, police said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday when four persons — Prempal (30), his cousins Rooplal (34), Ram Niwas (30) and Sanjeev (28) — were returning from Simariya village, they said.As they came near the Khamaria tri-section, both the motorcycles collided, and the riders fell on the ground, police said.Before they could stand, they were run over by a speeding truck. Rooplal, Ram Niwas and Sanjeev died on the spot, while Prempal succumbed at a hospital, they said.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that a search has been launched to trace the truck