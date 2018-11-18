GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Four Killed After 2 Bikes Collide, Riders Run Over by Speeding Truck in UP

The incident took place on Saturday when two motorcycles collided and before the riders could stand, they were run over by a speeding truck.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2018, 6:24 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons were killed when they were run over by a speeding truck after falling from their motorcycles near the Khamria tri-section, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when four persons — Prempal (30), his cousins Rooplal (34), Ram Niwas (30) and Sanjeev (28) — were returning from Simariya village, they said.

As they came near the Khamaria tri-section, both the motorcycles collided, and the riders fell on the ground, police said.

Before they could stand, they were run over by a speeding truck. Rooplal, Ram Niwas and Sanjeev died on the spot, while Prempal succumbed at a hospital, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that a search has been launched to trace the truck
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
