English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Killed After 2 Bikes Collide, Riders Run Over by Speeding Truck in UP
The incident took place on Saturday when two motorcycles collided and before the riders could stand, they were run over by a speeding truck.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons were killed when they were run over by a speeding truck after falling from their motorcycles near the Khamria tri-section, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday when four persons — Prempal (30), his cousins Rooplal (34), Ram Niwas (30) and Sanjeev (28) — were returning from Simariya village, they said.
As they came near the Khamaria tri-section, both the motorcycles collided, and the riders fell on the ground, police said.
Before they could stand, they were run over by a speeding truck. Rooplal, Ram Niwas and Sanjeev died on the spot, while Prempal succumbed at a hospital, they said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that a search has been launched to trace the truck
The incident took place on Saturday when four persons — Prempal (30), his cousins Rooplal (34), Ram Niwas (30) and Sanjeev (28) — were returning from Simariya village, they said.
As they came near the Khamaria tri-section, both the motorcycles collided, and the riders fell on the ground, police said.
Before they could stand, they were run over by a speeding truck. Rooplal, Ram Niwas and Sanjeev died on the spot, while Prempal succumbed at a hospital, they said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that a search has been launched to trace the truck
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Fractures Spine in Macau GP Horror Crash, Tweets About Surgery
- No filter Neha: From Dating 75 women to Being Stranded by an Ex, Angad Bedi Bared it All on Neha Dhupia's Show
- #SabarimalaForAll: Here’s What’s Buzzing in New Delhi's Ayyappa Temples
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...