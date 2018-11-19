Fire Breaks Out in Karol Bagh Factory After Laundering Solvent Spills on Floor, 4 Killed

Four people were killed Monday in a fire incident at a factory in central Delhi after one of them, a heavy built man, got stuck at the exit door while escaping the building and blocked the route for others, firefighters said.Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said the fire started at 12.23 pm in Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh after a solvent used for laundering clothes spilled out on the floor accidentally.The DFS had received a call that a fire has broken out at a house but when firefighters reached the spot, they found the victims were involved in laundering clothes, said an official. He said the victims were about to steam iron clothes and were putting solvent in a container when it spilled on the floor and came in contact with the steam iron triggering the fire.A heavy-built man, who was sitting near the door, tried to get out of the exit door and got stuck. This blocked the route for others who were inside the building, the officer added. The deceased have been identified as Bagan Prasahad (55), R M Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40).A 25-year-old man, named Ajeet, was injured and has been admitted to a hospital. Two fire tenders brought the fire under control by 12.50 pm, the officer said.