English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out in Karol Bagh Factory After Laundering Solvent Spills on Floor, 4 Killed
Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 12.50 pm.
Representational photo
Loading...
New Delhi: Four people were killed Monday in a fire incident at a factory in central Delhi after one of them, a heavy built man, got stuck at the exit door while escaping the building and blocked the route for others, firefighters said.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said the fire started at 12.23 pm in Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh after a solvent used for laundering clothes spilled out on the floor accidentally.
The DFS had received a call that a fire has broken out at a house but when firefighters reached the spot, they found the victims were involved in laundering clothes, said an official. He said the victims were about to steam iron clothes and were putting solvent in a container when it spilled on the floor and came in contact with the steam iron triggering the fire.
A heavy-built man, who was sitting near the door, tried to get out of the exit door and got stuck. This blocked the route for others who were inside the building, the officer added. The deceased have been identified as Bagan Prasahad (55), R M Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40).
A 25-year-old man, named Ajeet, was injured and has been admitted to a hospital. Two fire tenders brought the fire under control by 12.50 pm, the officer said.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said the fire started at 12.23 pm in Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh after a solvent used for laundering clothes spilled out on the floor accidentally.
The DFS had received a call that a fire has broken out at a house but when firefighters reached the spot, they found the victims were involved in laundering clothes, said an official. He said the victims were about to steam iron clothes and were putting solvent in a container when it spilled on the floor and came in contact with the steam iron triggering the fire.
A heavy-built man, who was sitting near the door, tried to get out of the exit door and got stuck. This blocked the route for others who were inside the building, the officer added. The deceased have been identified as Bagan Prasahad (55), R M Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40).
A 25-year-old man, named Ajeet, was injured and has been admitted to a hospital. Two fire tenders brought the fire under control by 12.50 pm, the officer said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Preity Zinta’s Take on #MeToo Goes Viral, She Calls It ‘Edited and Insensitive'
- Got Cash, Take Her: How Saif Ali Khan and Sara Made Koffee With Karan a Fun Watch
- LPG As Good As CNG In Curbing Pollution: Auto LPG Suppliers To PM Narendra Modi
- Wrong to Expect Dhoni to Play Like a 20-year-old: Kapil Dev
- Google Wear OS Update to Make Smartwatches Live Longer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...