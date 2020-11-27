Four Killed as Terrorists Open Fire at Vehicle in Pakistan

At least four people, belonging to the technical branch of state-owned National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), were killed when terrorists opened fire at their vehicle while they were returning from work in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, police said.

The terrorists targeted their vehicle in Mir Ali tehsil of the district bordering Afghanistan, district police officer Shafiullah Gandapur said.

The dead included one local and three others from DIKHAN, Abbotabad and Gujranwala districts.

Investigation into the incident has started and search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, the official said.

