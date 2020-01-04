Take the pledge to vote

Four Killed in Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Bodies of four people were recovered from the spot at Naihati. Two of them were men, and two were women. They were all employees of the unit.

IANS

January 4, 2020
Four Killed in Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Bengal's North 24 Parganas
Kolkata: Four persons were killed in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing factory in West Bengal's 24 Parganas North district on Friday, police said.

Bodies of four people were recovered from the spot at Naihati. Two of them were men, and two were women. They were all employees of the unit.

Eyewitnesses said there was a loud explosion followed by the fire.

Three fire tenders managed to control the situation after an hour-long effort.

Another person with severe burn injury has been hospitalised.

A forensic team came to the spot and collected samples.

Locals said many fire crackers were made illegally in the factory, for which a large amount of explosive materials were stocked.

