Four Killed in Firecracker Blast at House in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal, Relief Announced

Four persons including the owner of a firecracker shop and three women were killed and an equal number of people were injured in a blast at a house in the district where firecrackers were allegedly stocked, police said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who condoled the deaths, extended his sympathies to the bereaved families and ordered a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims who lost the lives and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

The blast, which occurred suddenly at around 4 AM, damaged the house in Mohanur here and a few others in the vicinity causing injuries to four persons, police said. Fire tenders battled for nearly two hours and put out the blaze.

“It is not clear why Thillai Kumar (35), a licence holder, had stocked the firecrackers in his house. The incident happened around 4 AM. Thillai Kumar, his mother Selvi (55) and wife Priya (28) died instantly," a senior police official told PTI.

Kumar’s 4-year old daughter, however, escaped unhurt, he added.

His neighbour, a 70-year old woman, also died due to the impact of the blast, the officer said.

Four persons who sustained injuries, resulting in damage to few houses, have been admitted to the Government hospital here for treatment.

Ruling out any foul play, the police official said a probe is on to ascertain if an electrical short-circuit or unextinguished candle could have triggered the blast.

Meanwhile, in a release issued from Chennai, the Chief Minister said he was saddened to hear the news about the loss of lives in the incident and expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the affected families.

He announced the relief to be paid immediately from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

