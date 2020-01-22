Four Killed in Head-on Collision Between Two Trucks in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur: Four people were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Khudi village on the NH-58 when a truck going to Gujarat from Karnal in Haryana collided with another truck coming from the opposite direction due to poor visibility, they said.

The accident led to a traffic jam. Traffic movement resumed after the damaged vehicles were removed from the highway, said Hari Ram, head constable posted at Fatehpur Sadar police station.

He said both the driver and helper died on the spot due to the massive collision.

The deceased have been identified as Buddharam Jat and Govind Ram, both residents of Jodhpur district, Rakesh Yadav, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Mangtu Ram from Loharu in Haryana.

The bodies have been kept at a mortuary of a government hospital and post mortem will be conducted after the family members of the deceased arrive, he added.

