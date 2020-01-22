Four Killed in Head-on Collision Between Two Trucks in Rajasthan's Sikar
The accident took place near Khudi village on the NH-58 when a truck going to Gujarat from Karnal in Haryana collided with another truck coming from the opposite direction due to poor visibility, police said.
Representative image.
Jaipur: Four people were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Wednesday, police said.
The accident took place near Khudi village on the NH-58 when a truck going to Gujarat from Karnal in Haryana collided with another truck coming from the opposite direction due to poor visibility, they said.
The accident led to a traffic jam. Traffic movement resumed after the damaged vehicles were removed from the highway, said Hari Ram, head constable posted at Fatehpur Sadar police station.
He said both the driver and helper died on the spot due to the massive collision.
The deceased have been identified as Buddharam Jat and Govind Ram, both residents of Jodhpur district, Rakesh Yadav, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Mangtu Ram from Loharu in Haryana.
The bodies have been kept at a mortuary of a government hospital and post mortem will be conducted after the family members of the deceased arrive, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rangoli Chandel Thanks Kangana Ranaut for Supporting Her During Acid-attack Incident
- Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Hold on Sidharth-Asim, There's Shehnaaz-Rashami
- Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab and Internet is Loving it
- Amazon is Now Selling Pro and Anti-CAA T-Shirts With a Not-So-Subtle Message
- Udaipur Man Names his Son 'Congress', Hopes His Son Will Join the Party in the Future