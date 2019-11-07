Four Killed in Separate Incidents Following Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
In one incident, an employee of the Power Development Department (PDD) died while trying to restore power supply, which has been disrupted by heavy snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.
A commuter moves through heavy snowfall in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall which caused the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and disruption of air-traffic. (Image: PTI)
Srinagar: Four persons, including two locals working as Army porters, died in separate incidents following heavy snowfall in Kashmir Valley on Thursday, officials said. The two porters identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Ishaq Khan died after coming under an avalanche near a forward post in Kupwara district.
In another incident, an employee of the Power Development Department (PDD) died while trying to restore power supply, which has been disrupted by heavy snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.
Manzoor Ahmad, an inspector in the PDD, fell off a pole and died on the spot, the officials said. They said the Srinagar district administration has sanctioned an immediate ex-gratia relief of Rs two lakh in favour of the next of the kin of the deceased PDD employee.
A pedestrian also died after he was hit by a branch of a Chinar tree which broke off under the weight of snow in Habak area of the city, the officials said.
They said a cab and an autorickshaw were also damaged in the incident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anyone in China Under 18 Years of Age Cannot Play Online Games Between 10pm and 8am
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominated for 2 Weeks as Punishment, Fans Upset
- Hyderabad FC Team Bus Driver Assaulted by Traffic Police, Club Wants Actions Against Cops
- Varanasi Temple Priest Puts Masks on Deities to ‘Save’ Them from Air Pollution