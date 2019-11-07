Take the pledge to vote

Four Killed in Separate Incidents Following Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir Valley

In one incident, an employee of the Power Development Department (PDD) died while trying to restore power supply, which has been disrupted by heavy snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
Four Killed in Separate Incidents Following Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir Valley
A commuter moves through heavy snowfall in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall which caused the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and disruption of air-traffic. (Image: PTI)

Srinagar: Four persons, including two locals working as Army porters, died in separate incidents following heavy snowfall in Kashmir Valley on Thursday, officials said. The two porters identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Ishaq Khan died after coming under an avalanche near a forward post in Kupwara district.

In another incident, an employee of the Power Development Department (PDD) died while trying to restore power supply, which has been disrupted by heavy snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

Manzoor Ahmad, an inspector in the PDD, fell off a pole and died on the spot, the officials said. They said the Srinagar district administration has sanctioned an immediate ex-gratia relief of Rs two lakh in favour of the next of the kin of the deceased PDD employee.

A pedestrian also died after he was hit by a branch of a Chinar tree which broke off under the weight of snow in Habak area of the city, the officials said.

They said a cab and an autorickshaw were also damaged in the incident.

