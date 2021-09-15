Four Killed in Separate Incidents of Wall Collapse in UP Due to Heavy Rains

Four people, including two children, were killed and three others injured in separate incidents of wall collapse following heavy rains and storms in parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. A storm accompanied by rain uprooted trees and electric poles in Bareilly on Tuesday night, district administration officials said.

Two children, aged two and five, died in separate incidents of wall collapse. Officials have been rushed to the two spots for help, Bareilly Additional District Magistrate, Finance and Revenue, Manoj Kumar Pandey said. In Subhashnagar police station area, Nihal Thakur (5) died after a wall collapsed on him when he was going to a grocery shop. Locals rushed the child to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said. Sachin (2) died in Saidpur Hawkins area under Izzatnagar police station after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed due to rain and storm. The toddler's sister was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Reports of house collapse have also been received from other parts of Bareilly. In most areas, the power supply was disrupted throughout the night due to the uprooting of electric poles, Pandey said. A large number of trees was also uprooted, disrupting normal life. The Lucknow-Bareilly highway was closed for four hours due to the fallen trees, he said.

In Ballia, a 55-year-old woman, Purshottam Devi, was killed and her husband and grandson were injured when a wall of their house in Savrupur village under Rasra police station area collapsed on Wednesday morning, the police said. All three were rushed to the Community Health Centre, where doctors declared Devi dead. Her husband and grandson are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they said.

In a similar incident in Chitrakoot district, a 68-year-old woman, Kunti, was killed after a 'kutcha' wall collapsed in Shankar Bazar area of Karvi Sadar Kotwali police station area on Tuesday night, the police said.

