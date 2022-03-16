Four Killed in Violent Clash Over Land Dispute in UP's Amethi

Four people, including a former village head, were killed and as many injured in a violent clash over a land dispute here, police said on Wednesday. Three policemen, including a station house officer, were suspended for laxity, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Rajapur-Gungawachh village here under Kotwali Police Station area, they said. There was a dispute between two groups from the same community over possession of a piece of land adjacent to the house of former gram pradhan Sankata Yadav, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said.

The warring groups led by Amresh Yadav and Ram Dular Yadav attacked each other with lathis, police said. Sankata Yadav (61), Hanuma Yadav (40), Amresh Yadav (32) and Parvati Yadav (59), all belonging to the same family, were killed while four others with serious injuries were taken to Lucknow trauma centre for treatment, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said, adding that four accused have been arrested and police teams have been constituted to nab others. Meanwhile, in-charge of Kotwali Police Station Vinod Kumar Singh, sub inspector Sanjay Singh and constable Swatantra Upadhaya have been placed under suspension for laxity, he said.

Advertisement

Inspector General (Ayodhya range), K P Singh reached the spot and told reporters that the police had stopped both the sides from carrying out any construction on the land but on Tuesday, one side brought building material there which led to the clash. Gangsters Act will be imposed against those responsible for the wrongdoing and action will also be taken against the illegal encroachment which was being done, police said.

Gayatri, a relative of Sankata Yadav, alleged that it was a planned attack and 20 to 25 ”goons” were called by the other group. She claimed that the son of the present village pradhan was among the attackers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.