1-min read

Four Killed, Many Hurt as Bus Falls into Gorge in Maharashtra

The private bus had started from Nashik in north Maharashtra and was headed towards Palghar, around 100 kms from here, an official said.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2019, 10:53 PM IST
Four people killed, 45 people injured in a bus accident near Trimbakeshwar road in Palghar district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
Thane: Four passengers were killed and 45 others injured on Sunday when their bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 pm in Torangane ghat between Mokhada and Trimbakeshwar villages, said Thane Region Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam.

The private bus had started from Nashik in north Maharashtra and was headed towards Palghar, around 100 kms from here, he said. The injured have been rushed to the Trimbakeshwar primary health centre, he said, adding that the condition of some of them is serious.

Further details are awaited.
