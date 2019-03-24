Four Killed, Many Hurt as Bus Falls into Gorge in Maharashtra

Four passengers were killed and 45 others injured on Sunday when their bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.The incident occurred at around 2:45 pm in Torangane ghat between Mokhada and Trimbakeshwar villages, said Thane Region Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam.The private bus had started from Nashik in north Maharashtra and was headed towards Palghar, around 100 kms from here, he said. The injured have been rushed to the Trimbakeshwar primary health centre, he said, adding that the condition of some of them is serious.Further details are awaited.