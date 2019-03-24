English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Killed, Many Hurt as Bus Falls into Gorge in Maharashtra
The private bus had started from Nashik in north Maharashtra and was headed towards Palghar, around 100 kms from here, an official said.
: Four people killed, 45 people injured in a bus accident near Trimbakeshwar road in Palghar district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
Loading...
Thane: Four passengers were killed and 45 others injured on Sunday when their bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.
The incident occurred at around 2:45 pm in Torangane ghat between Mokhada and Trimbakeshwar villages, said Thane Region Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam.
The private bus had started from Nashik in north Maharashtra and was headed towards Palghar, around 100 kms from here, he said. The injured have been rushed to the Trimbakeshwar primary health centre, he said, adding that the condition of some of them is serious.
Further details are awaited.
The incident occurred at around 2:45 pm in Torangane ghat between Mokhada and Trimbakeshwar villages, said Thane Region Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam.
The private bus had started from Nashik in north Maharashtra and was headed towards Palghar, around 100 kms from here, he said. The injured have been rushed to the Trimbakeshwar primary health centre, he said, adding that the condition of some of them is serious.
Further details are awaited.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn And More: Music Streaming Battles Have Just Started
- PUBG Mobile: Healthy Gameplay System Error Fixed, With an Apology for Shutting Out Gamers in India
- Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor at Awards Show and He Can't Stop Blushing, Watch Video
- HP Spectre Folio Review: There Are Premium Laptops, And There is This Setting New Benchmarks
- Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results