Four Killed, Nine Injured In Bus Crash In China

Varma Beijing: Three children and a teacher were killed and nine others injured when their school bus collided with a truck in central China’s Henan Province on Wednesday, local officials said. The accident happened at 7:56 a.m. on a road near the Bailong village when the minibus carrying 13 people, including 11 kindergarten kids and one teacher, collided with a truck, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local officials as saying.

The dead included three children and the teacher. The injured bus driver and eight children are under treatment and in a stable condition, they said.

