Four Killed, Over 60 Injured in Road Mishap in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul
Four Killed, Over 60 Injured in Road Mishap in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

Representative image

Eight people were seriously injured and they have been referred to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital.

Four people were killed and over 60 injured in a head-on collision between a van ferrying mill workers and a government bus on Monday, police said. Eight people were seriously injured and they have been referred to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, they added.

The accident happened near Vathalakundu in the district when the two vehicles were involved in the collision, killing all four victims on the spot, police said. The deceased included the van driver.

Besides the eight seriously injured, 54 others sustained minor injuries and were treated in local hospitals, police said, adding a probe was on into the mishap.

first published:March 29, 2021, 14:58 IST