Four Killed, Three Injured as Tractor-trolley Turns Turtle in Telangana

The incident happened in Mudigonda Mandal at around 11 PM on Saturday when a group of devotees was proceeding for immersion of Durga Devi idol in a river.

Four people, including a woman, died and three others were injured after the tractor-trolley they were travelling on, turned turtle in Khammam district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Mudigonda Mandal at around 11 PM on Saturday when a group of devotees was proceeding for immersion of Durga Devi idol in a river, they said.

“It was raining heavily in the area when the incident happened. When the tractor driver tried to apply brake it seems the tractor-trolley got skid and he lost control over the steering as the vehicle tilted to its left and turned turtle in a roadside paddy field," a senior police official said.

first published:October 17, 2021, 16:24 IST