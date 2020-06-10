Four Labourers Trapped Inside Well, Die of Asphyxiation in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

Four labourers trapped inside a well died of asphyxiation after a 16-hour long rescue operation on Wednesday in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.







The incident took place in Bijnor Khedi village of Shajapur district, where these four labourers including three women got trapped under a 70-feet deep construction well.

As soon as the authorities were informed on Tuesday evening, administration swung into action and began a rescue operation. However, the rescuers stated that seeing the amount of soil on the spot, it was unlikely that any of them had survived.

On Wednesday morning, all efforts went into vain and the administration managed to fish out all the four bodies from the debris.







Confirming the death of four labourers, District Collector Dinesh Jain stated that from now on the government engineers will also supervise digging of wells and borewells in the private sector.













