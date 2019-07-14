Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Four-lane Highway for Kartarpur Sahib to be Ready by September 30: Govt

The 4.19 km-long highway is being built at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The government of India had approved the development of the Karatarpur Sahib corridor project on November 22 last year.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Four-lane Highway for Kartarpur Sahib to be Ready by September 30: Govt
File photo of Kartarpur Sahib
Loading...

New Delhi: A four-lane highway linking Gurdaspur-Amritsar road to the international border for pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan will be ready by September-end, an official release said on Sunday.

The construction work on the highway to the international border is progressing in full swing and half of the work of the entire project is already complete, the statement added.

The 4.19 km-long highway is being built at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The government of India had approved the development of the Karatarpur Sahib corridor project on November 22 last year.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on November 26, the statement said. The land acquisition process for the project was initiated on January 14 this year and concluded on May 21.

The construction of bridge substructure, including its piling and pile caps has been completed on the Indian side, the statement said, adding the works of casting piers and piers caps is under progress along with the girder casting work.

So far three technical level talks have been held with the Pakistani technical team to discuss issues related to this project such as zero point coordinates, finished road level, width of bridge at zero point.

During the talks, the Pakistani authorities were also apprised of the fact that India was building the bridge on the Ravi Creek on the Indian side of international border and requested Pakistan to construct a bridge on Budhi Ravi Channel on their side, the statement said. But the Pakistani side initially proposed road on embankment and later on the proposed causeway.

Both these options are not acceptable to India as there will be danger to the habitations on the Indian side in case of flood while the road too will not be an all-weather one, it said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram