Four Maoists Arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu District

Acting on a tip, the police arrested them including Guddu Yadav who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his capture.

Updated:September 24, 2018, 11:58 PM IST
Four Maoists Arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu District
Representative image.
Ranchi: Four Maoists, including one who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his capture, were arrested on Monday in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said.

Acting on a tip, the police arrested them including Guddu Yadav who carried the bounty.

All the arrested belong to the banned Maoist group, Tritiya Prastuti Committee. Yadav, in the past, was also associated with the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist.
