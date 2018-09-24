English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Maoists Arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu District
Acting on a tip, the police arrested them including Guddu Yadav who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his capture.
Representative image.
Ranchi: Four Maoists, including one who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his capture, were arrested on Monday in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said.
Acting on a tip, the police arrested them including Guddu Yadav who carried the bounty.
All the arrested belong to the banned Maoist group, Tritiya Prastuti Committee. Yadav, in the past, was also associated with the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist.
