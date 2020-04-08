Four Medical Staff Test Positive for Coronavirus in Anantapur District of Andhra Pradesh
The District Collector Veera Pandyan confirmed that the medical staff who tested positive were treated a 58-year-old man from Hindupur town died with COVID-19.
Representative image. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hyderabad: Four medical staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
The District Collector Veera Pandyan confirmed that the medical staff who tested positive were treating a 58-year-old man from Hindupur town who had passed away due to the coronavirus recently.
“The medical staff did not take proper precautionary measures during the treatment and thus they were infected with the virus,” the District Medical and Health officer, Anil Kumar said.
Including the medical staff, seven new cases have been registered in the Anantapur district, with the total number of cases having gone up to 13.
