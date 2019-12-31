Four Medium Intensity Earthquakes Hit J&K, Andaman and Nicobar Islands; No Damage Reported
The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 10:42 pm, followed by one measuring 5.5 six minutes later. The two occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 10:42 pm, followed by one measuring 5.5 six minutes later. The two occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The third quake measuring 4.6 hit at 10:58 pm, followed by the fourth one at 11:20 pm with a magnitude of 5.4. The third and fourth quakes occurred at the depth of 36 kilometres and 63 kilometres respectively.
There was no immediate reports of casualty and damage to properties. Separately, a quake with a magnitude of 5 hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands at 10:29 pm. Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar islands witness high seismological activities.
