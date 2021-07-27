Four Members of a Family Die after Consuming Poison in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Four members of a family died, on Monday, after consuming poison in Jhajjar district of Haryana. A man along with his wife and two children consumed poison. The family was allegedly facing financial problems, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as one Deepak, his wife Neesha, son Anuj and daughter Baby, all residents of village Talao in Jhajjar. Soon after consuming the poison, they were taken to the civil hospital in Jhajjar for treatment from where they were referred to PGI Rohtak . They all died during treatment at the premier medical institute.

Deepak planned to consume poison with his family on Monday afternoon, police said. In the evening, he was going to Jhajjar city from Talao village. On their way, he mixed poison in a cold drink and consumed it with his family members. Their condition started deteriorating after which they were immediately brought to Jhajjar Civil Hospital with the help of locals.

After getting information about the incident, Jhajjar police also reached village Talao and gathered information about the deceased family from the villagers.

The police said that the reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed, however prima facie it appeared that the family was facing financial problems. The police further said the relatives and neighbours of Deepak will also be questioned to confirm the reason behind this extreme step of killing himself with his wife and children. Police will also visit the incident spot to get more information.

At present, the police are investigating the matter after registering the case. The bodies of all the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, the report of which is yet to come.

