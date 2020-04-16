Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Four Members of a Family Test Positive for Covid-19 in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave

The B-Block of the Safdarjung Enclave was declared a coronavirus containment zone after the new cases were confirmed.

IANS

Updated:April 16, 2020, 7:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Four Members of a Family Test Positive for Covid-19 in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave
Representative Image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Safdarjung Enclave's B Block in the national capital has been declared a containment zone after four members of a family tested positive.

The office of the District Magistrate (South) on Wednesday said the area will be made a containment zone.

According to an official from the DM office, the B-Block of the Safdarjung enclave will be the new containment zone.

As per the history of the patients, one patient was undergoing dialysis in a nearby hospital and was declared COVID positive on April 10 and admitted to RML hospital the same days.

For the other family members, they were mostly staying at home during the lockdown and wearing masks while going out for groceries.

The family members did not have any visitors and their contact history is being traced although they mostly stayed at home during the lockdown.

There are already four containment zones in the South District.

So far, Delhi has 57 containment zones across the city, with one new red zone being added on Wednesday in the North District.

The 'G, H and I Blocks in Police Colony, Model Town, in the North District were made a containment zone on Wednesday, according to the Delhi government.

While nine new containment zones were announced on Tuesday, four red zones were announced on Monday. Earlier, 10 new red zones were announced on Sunday.

Containment zones, also known as red zones, are areas sealed by the district administration after at least three positive coronavirus cases surface from the locality.

Among the districts, the highest containment zones are in the South-East District with 14 such zones, followed by the East District with nine red zones.

After the administration seals an area naming it containment zone, the Delhi government starts 'Operation SHIELD' in the area.

Operation SHIELD -- Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking -- is used to control the spread of the virus, according to the Delhi Health Department.

Delhi has reported more than 1,550 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths related to the dreaded virus so far.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,438,350

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,083,297

    +925

  • Cured/Discharged

    509,992

     

  • Total DEATHS

    134,611

    +51
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres