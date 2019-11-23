Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Four Members of Family Charred to Death as Their House Catches Fire in Arunachal Pradesh

The bodies of the deceased have been identified as Ha Tasang (35), his wife Ha Yaning (30) and their daughters Ha Yapi (8) and Ha Yama (6), police said.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Four Members of Family Charred to Death as Their House Catches Fire in Arunachal Pradesh
Representational Image. (Reuters)

Itanagar: Four members of a family were charred to death when their house caught fire at Dokoiso Colony near Gohpur Tinali here, early on Saturday, police said.

A couple along with their two daughters lost their lives in the fire incident, Capital Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo said.

The bodies of the deceased have been identified as Ha Tasang (35), his wife Ha Yaning (30) and their daughters Ha Yapi (8) and Ha Yama (6), police said.

A tempo of the family was also completely damaged in the inferno, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, the SP said.

The family originally hailed from Pipsorang in Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The police and fire service reached the spot and prevented the fire from spreading to other houses, Amo said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on to know the cause of the fire and ascertain the loss of properties, the SP added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram