'Moneylender' Kills Gujarat Family Over Repayment of Rs 21 Lakh, Scribbles Reason on House Wall

The incident came to light after neighbours saw Ukabhai Patel and his family lying in a pool of blood on Friday morning at their house in Lakhani taluka's Kuda village of Banaskantha district.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:June 21, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
'Moneylender' Kills Gujarat Family Over Repayment of Rs 21 Lakh, Scribbles Reason on House Wall
Accused scribble reason for murder on the wall of the victims' house in Gujarat (News18)
Ahmedabad: In a gruesome incident, four members of a family were brutally murdered in Gujarat's Banaskantha district late on Thursday over loan repayment of Rs 21 lakh. The accused are said to be moneylender who scribbled the reason of their act on the wall of the victims' house.

The incident came to light after neighbours saw Ukabhai Patel and his family lying in a pool of blood on Friday morning at their house in Lakhani taluka's Kuda village of Banaskantha district.

According to primary information, the accused wrote on a house wall that the he killed the family because they failed to repay a loan of Rs 21 lakh. Police offers are on a lookout for the miscreant, who killed Patel, his wife, son Suresh and daughter Avni.

Sources said that throats of all four members were slit using sharp-edged weapon. Police have reached the spot and have launched a probe into the murder.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
