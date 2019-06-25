Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Four Members of Islamic State-affiliated Terror Outfit Arrested in Kolkata

The group comprises three Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian hailing from West Bengal's Birbhum district.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
Four Members of Islamic State-affiliated Terror Outfit Arrested in Kolkata
Picture for Representation. (Image: Reuters)
Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Tuesday said it has arrested four members of an ISIS-affiliated terror outfit from two places in the city. Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested the four operatives of the 'Neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB)', an Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate, police said.

The group comprises three Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian hailing from West Bengal's Birbhum district, a senior Kolkata Police officer said. While two were held from Sealdah area on Monday, their interrogation led to the arrest of two others near Howrah Railway Station Tuesday morning, he said.

"The three Bangladeshis were residing in India for quite some time in a bid to escape arrest in their country. They were here to recruit under the ISIS banner," the officer said. The Indian national was helping the three others in recruitment and collection of funds, police said.

"A mobile phone having photos, videos, jihadi literature were seized from them," the senior officer said, adding initial probe has revealed that all the four were actively propagating their agenda on social media.

