Four Men Assault Policeman, Try to Snatch Weapon on Being Stopped for Checking at Traffic Post

They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, attempt to commit robbery and assault on a public servant, they said.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 7:58 AM IST
Representative image (Getty)
New Delhi: A police head constable was allegedly assaulted by four men, who also tried to snatch his weapon, after he stopped their car at a traffic post here in the early hours of Sunday, a senior official said.

The incident took place at Amar Colony around 3 am, and Vinod (50), Vaibhav (22), Govind (21) and Ritvik (22) were arrested. They were later released on bail, police said.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, attempt to commit robbery and assault on a public servant, they said.

The policeman stopped a BMW car for checking at a traffic picket and he was confronted by its driver, the official said.

The driver got out and started quarrelling with the head constable and later, the other occupants of the car attacked him, he said.

Police said they received information regarding a quarrel and an attempt to snatch weapon of a policeman.

The accused tried to escape but the policeman informed his collegues and they were caught, the official said.

Police have lodged a case under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

