Four Men Gangrape 15-year-old Girl in Pune, Two Arrested

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons, two of whom have been arrested, in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. According to the police, the girl had left her home in Hadapsar following a tiff with her parents on October 26, and when she did not return the next day, the police were alerted and a case of kidnapping was registered.

The girl was handed over to the police in Saswad on Thursday and during inquiry, she revealed that she had been raped by four persons, an official said. While two of the accused have been arrested, a hunt is on for two others involved in the crime, he said.

An offence has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.