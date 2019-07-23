English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Men in Gorakhpur Gang-rape Class 12 Dalit Girl as She Goes to Relieve Herself
The girl has been sent for medical test and an FIR has been lodged against four people under sections of the IPC and and the SC/ST Act.
Image for representation.
Gorakhpur (UP): Four people were booked for allegedly raping a Class 12 Dalit girl and making a video of the crime in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police said Monday.
Citing a complaint lodged by the relatives of the victim, police said the girl had gone to relieve herself on Sunday evening when a villager harassed her.
When she resisted to his advances, two other men raped her. Later, one more person committed the crime and made a video of it.
"The girl has been sent for medical test and an FIR has been lodged against four people under sections of the IPC and and the SC/ST Act," Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said.
The accused will be arrested soon, he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
