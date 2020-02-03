Four Men Linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed held from Pulwama District of J&K
According to police records, the arrested persons were involved in assisting the active JeM terrorists operating in Awantipora.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Srinagar: Police arrested four overground workers of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from the Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
"Awantipora police arrested four terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit JeM," a police spokesperson said.
The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Amin, Mohammad Rafiq, Fayaz Lone, residents of Khrew, and Maqbool Dar, a resident of Awantipora, he added.
According to police records, the arrested persons were involved in assisting the active JeM terrorists operating in Awantipora, the police spokesperson said.
Investigations revealed that they were providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of JeM, including its commander Qari Yasir and his associates who were recently killed in an
encounter at Awantipora, he added.
"Police are also investigating the role of four other persons for their involvement in supporting terror-related activities in the area and providing support to the active terrorists of the area," the spokesperson said.
