Four Men Sodomise 13-year-old Boy in Uttar Pradesh Village; All Accused Absconding
The victim subsequently narrated his ordeal to his family members, who approached the police with a complaint against the four accused.
Image for representation
Shahjahanpur: A teenage boy was allegedly sodomised by four men of his village in the Puwaya area here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday evening when the four accused forcibly took the 13-year-old boy to an orchard and allegedly sodomised him, Puwaya Station House Officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh said.
The victim subsequently narrated his ordeal to his family members, who approached the police with a complaint against the four accused, identified as Rehman, Ravi, Gulli and Wasim, the SHO said.
A case was lodged and a hunt was on to nab the accused who were absconding, he said, adding that the victim was sent for a medical examination.
