INDIA

1-MIN READ

Four Migrants, Including a Diabetic Patient Die on Board Shramik Special Trains in Uttar Pradesh

Representative Image. (Reuters)

In Kanpur, two migrants on board the Jhansi-Gorakhpur Shramik trains were found dead. While one of them was identified as Ram Awadh Chauhan, the identity of the other hasn't been established so far.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
Four passengers on board special Shramik Special trains were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and Kanpur, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said one of the victims was 58-year-old Bhushan Singh, a resident of Bihar's Saran district.

He was found dead in the Surat-Hajipur Shramik special train in Ballia on Tuesday evening, SP Devendra Nath, said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said.

The other man found dead in Ballia was travelling in the Madgaon-Darbangha train.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav on Wednesday said, "A special train from Madgaon to Darbangha reached Ballia on Tuesday evening. In the train, Shobran Kumar (28), a resident of Janakpur, Nepal, was travelling. His medical check-up was done, and he was admitted to the district hospital. On Wednesday, he died."

Meanwhile in Kanpur, two middle-aged migrants on board the Jhansi-Gorakhpur Shramik trains were found dead.

Officials said one them was identified as Ram Awadh Chauhan (45) while the identity of the other hasn't been established so far.

Giving details about the deceased, GRP's Station House Officer (Kanpur Central), Ram Mohan Rai said Chauhan, a resident of Makraunda, Jahanaganj in Azamgarh, was going to Azamgarh from Mumbai.

Chauhan had reached Jhansi from Mumbai on a Shramik train.

He boarded another train for Gorakhpur from Jhansi and died on the way.

"He was suffering from diabetes," Rai said, adding that he had complained of having difficulty in breathing, terrifying other passengers.

The SHO said details of the other passenger could not be retrieved.

"Both bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination," he said, adding that sample have been taken for coronavirus testing.


