Four Militants Gunned Down in J&K's Baramulla; Soldier Injured: Officials
Security forces had launched a search operation in the Ladoora forests in Rafiabad area on Monday following information about the presence of militants.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Srinagar: Four militants were killed by security forces in an encounter in the forests of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
A soldier was also injured, they said. Security forces had launched a search operation in the Ladoora forests in Rafiabad area on Monday following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.
The search operation turned into a gunbattle this morning with both sides exchanging fire, he said. One soldier was injured in the initial firefight, he said.
An Army official said four militants were killed in the operation which was still on.
