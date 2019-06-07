Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Four Militants Killed in Encounter in Cordon & Search Operation in J-K's Pulwama

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama. The militants reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Four Militants Killed in Encounter in Cordon & Search Operation in J-K's Pulwama
Representative Image. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Srinagar: Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. The militants were killed at Panjran in south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said the operation, which began Thursday evening, was over.

The militants reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the official said.

On Thursday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama, following information about presence of the militants there.

A gunfight broke out as the militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, the official said.

He said the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram