English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Militants Killed in Encounter in Cordon & Search Operation in J-K's Pulwama
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama. The militants reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.
Representative Image. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Srinagar: Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. The militants were killed at Panjran in south Kashmir, a police official said.
He said the operation, which began Thursday evening, was over.
The militants reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the official said.
On Thursday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama, following information about presence of the militants there.
A gunfight broke out as the militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, the official said.
He said the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Friday 07 June , 2019 Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Wednesday 05 June , 2019 Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
- Availability, Affordability, Practicality: The Indian Telco’s Battle for 5G Spectrum
- Black Mirror Striking Vipers Review: One of the Best Episodes on Alternate Reality
- NASA Astronauts Set for Manned SpaceX Mission Expect it to be a "Messy Camping Trip"
- Shah Rukh Khan is the Biggest Superstar in Salman Khan's Bharat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results