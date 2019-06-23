Four Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Shopian
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Four militants were killed in an encounter, which broke out early Sunday morning in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them. The security forces retaliated the firing, triggering off a gunbattle, the official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.
The identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained. However, sources said that all four are suspected to be militants of Ansar Gazwatul Hind outfit.
As a precautionary measure authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Shopian district.
