INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Four Militants Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Shopian, 9 in 24 Hours

An encounter has started at Pinjora area of Shopian district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. (Image: ANI)

An encounter has started at Pinjora area of Shopian district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. (Image: ANI)

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pinjora area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

  • PTI Shopian
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 9:26 AM IST
Share this:

Four militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces that broke out on Monday morning in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pinjora area of the district in South Kashmir this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fired on personnel of a search party, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, four militants were killed.

Police have not revealed the identity of the slain militants or their group affiliation as part of a new policy to prevent youngsters from joining militant ranks.

This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district's Reban area on Sunday.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading