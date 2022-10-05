CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CongressCrisis#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Four Militants Killed in Separate Encounters in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian
1-MIN READ

Four Militants Killed in Separate Encounters in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian

PTI

Last Updated: October 05, 2022, 10:31 IST

Jammu, India

In the Drach operation, two of the three killed terrorists were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, Kumar said. (Representational/News18 Photo)

In the Drach operation, two of the three killed terrorists were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, Kumar said. (Representational/News18 Photo)

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in the Drach area of Shopian, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

Four militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in the Drach area of Shopian, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

“Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian,” Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter. He said a local terrorist of the proscribed outfit LeT was killed in an encounter in Moolu.

In the Drach operation, two of the three killed terrorists were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, Kumar said. They were involved in the killing of Special Police Officer (SPO) Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in Pulwama and a migrant labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in the district, he said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 05, 2022, 10:31 IST
last updated:October 05, 2022, 10:31 IST