Four Militants Surrender Before BSF in Tripura

The militants belonging to the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and Kanglei Yawolkanna Lup (KYL), laid down arms at BSF Sector Headquarters in Panisagar, they said. Representational Image

Four insurgents, including a cadre of a Manipur-based outfit, surrendered before BSF authorities in the Unakoti district, officials said on Thursday. The militants belonging to the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and Kanglei Yawolkanna Lup (KYL), laid down arms at BSF Sector Headquarters in Panisagar, they said.

Border Security Force sources said one of the NLFT insurgents, who surrendered, has confessed that he along with another militant was involved in the killing of two BSF personnel during an encounter in Dhalai district's Ganganagar area on August 3, 2021. He has been handed over to the police for further investigation, a senior BSF official said.

first published:December 09, 2021, 14:13 IST