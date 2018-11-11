GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Four Minor Girls Flee Bihar Shelter Home Using Dupattas as Rope

Of the four girls, three are of 16 years of age and the fourth is 12 years old. They were brought to the shelter home last month.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2018, 9:35 PM IST
The Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar where the girls were abused in April this year.
Patna: Four minor girls used their 'dupattas' as a rope to climb down the second-floor balcony of a government-funded shelter home in Patna and escaped on early Sunday, police said.

Of the four girls who escaped from Asha Kiran Home For Girls in Patliputra colony, three are of 16 years of age and the fourth is 12 years old, SHO Tarkeshwar Nath Tiwary said. They were brought to the shelter home last month.

Tiwary said the reason for their escape would be investigated. He said the security guard of the home was inside the building when the girls escaped. An FIR was filed by the shelter home's authorities and police were investigating the matter.

In April, reports of over 30 girls and women being allegedly raped at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur had come to light, sending shockwaves across the country.

Reports of girls escaping from shelter homes, however, continued. While a woman fled from a shelter home in Patna on September 24, two minor girls escaped from another government-funded short-stay home in Khagaria district on October 29.

The woman who fled from the Patna shelter home was later found.
