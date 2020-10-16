Four Minor Siblings Hacked to Death in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Mumbai: Four minor siblings were allegedly hacked to death with an axe by an unidentified person in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday. The incident came to light this morning after the children were found lying in a pool of blood inside a house built at a farm in Raver taluka's Borkheda Shivar village, he said.

"The incident occurred when the children's parents had gone to Madhya Pradesh along with their elder son for 'dashkriya' (tenth day ritual) of a dead relative," the official said. "When the farm owner visited the house in the morning, he was shocked to find the four siblings lying in a pool of blood. He alerted the villagers as well as the police," the official said.

Raver police rushed the spot and bodies of all the children, identified as Sangita (13), Rahul (11), Anil (eight) and Nani (six), were taken to a hospital for post-mortem, he said. "All the children were hacked to death with an axe.

Deep wounds were found on their necks," the official added. A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person, he said, adding that the police have started questioning a few people.

