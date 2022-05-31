Karnataka: 4 Miscreants Vandalise Idols in Temple; Fingerprints of Accused Collected from Spot

Four miscreants have vandalized idols of Hindu deities that were kept in a temple godown in Karnataka’s Hassan district. The incident took place at the exhibition center of Malekallu Tirupathi Hill. This 300-year-old sacred place is known as Chikka (mini) Tirupathi and the temple is located 2 kilometers away from the Arasikere town atop the hill and is revered by the people in the region.

As per the police, at least four unidentified persons have vandalized the idols which were being prepared for installation. The miscreants first swam in the Kalyani (sacred water body of the temple) and then reached the area where the idols were kept.

According to news agency IANS, the miscreants also smoked in the temple area despite objections and threatened and chased away the laborers working in the premises. However, they went to the exhibition center and damaged the idols by using rods and other equipment.

Tension gripped the district on Tuesday after the incident. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, District Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda and other senior officers rushed to the spot. Dog squad and fingerprint experts collected the clues on miscreants.

The police have beefed up the security in the premises as several Hindu activists and hundreds of people gathered in the temple premises. The police was also keeping vigilance in the area and further investigation is underway.

