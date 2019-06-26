Four-Month-Old Dies after Drunk Father Slams Him on Ground after Argument with Wife
Representative photo.(Getty Images)
Damoh: A four-month-old boy died after his drunk father slammed him on the ground following an argument with his wife at a village in the district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Monday, police said.
The accused, identified as Uday Kushwaha (28), was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said on Wednesday.
The couple, residents of Panna district, had come to Sadak Hardua village, about 52 kms from Damoh district headquarters, to attend a marriage function, he said.
"After getting drunk, Kushwaha started arguing with his wife. During their verbal tiff, Uday lost his temper. He lifted their baby and slammed him on the ground," Lal said, adding that the child died on the spot.
After the incident, people present there caught the accused and handed him over to the police, he said.
