English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Four-month-old Raped, Murdered; Indore Man Gets Death Penalty After 23-day Trial
The rapist, Navik Gadke, was a close relative of the girl. Public prosecutor Akram Sheikh, calling the incident a 'rarest of rare' case, sought capital punishment for the culprit.
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Indore: Completing the trial in 23 days, an Indore sessions court on Saturday pronounced death sentence on convict Navin Gadke for the rape and murder of a four-month-old baby, who was also his relative.
The rapist, Gadke, was a close relative of the girl. Public prosecutor Akram Sheikh, calling the incident a 'rarest of rare' case, sought capital punishment for the culprit.
During the course of the trial, the convict denied all allegations against him, but contrary to his claims, 29 witnesses and evidences went against him.
On April 20, the infant was asleep with her parents on the pavements in Rajwada area when the convict, in the wee hours, crept in and escaped with the baby girl on his bicycle. Next, he took her to a nearby complex and sexually assaulted her.
As the infant started wailing, Gadke threw her on the ground and fled.
The infant's body was found the next day with injuries to her head and private parts.
Police nabbed the culprit after examining CCTV footage in the area. He was presented in court on April 21 when some locals anguished with the act assaulted him in the court premises.
The court took the case on priority basis and conducted daily hearings. It convicted Gadke under relevant sections of POCSO Act on Saturday.
Gadke, before being sent to jail, urged the court to let him meet his mother and sister.
Also Watch
The rapist, Gadke, was a close relative of the girl. Public prosecutor Akram Sheikh, calling the incident a 'rarest of rare' case, sought capital punishment for the culprit.
During the course of the trial, the convict denied all allegations against him, but contrary to his claims, 29 witnesses and evidences went against him.
On April 20, the infant was asleep with her parents on the pavements in Rajwada area when the convict, in the wee hours, crept in and escaped with the baby girl on his bicycle. Next, he took her to a nearby complex and sexually assaulted her.
As the infant started wailing, Gadke threw her on the ground and fled.
The infant's body was found the next day with injuries to her head and private parts.
Police nabbed the culprit after examining CCTV footage in the area. He was presented in court on April 21 when some locals anguished with the act assaulted him in the court premises.
The court took the case on priority basis and conducted daily hearings. It convicted Gadke under relevant sections of POCSO Act on Saturday.
Gadke, before being sent to jail, urged the court to let him meet his mother and sister.
Also Watch
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera
- Deepika Padukone Makes A Splash By The Cannes Seaside In Hot Pink Number; See Pics
- Shadab and Faheem Revive Pakistan in Ireland's Inaugural Test
- Himesh Reshammiya Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Sonia Kapoor, Shares First Photo
- Raazi Movie Review: Alia Bhatt is This Film's Beating Heart