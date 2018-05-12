GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Four-month-old Raped, Murdered; Indore Man Gets Death Penalty After 23-day Trial

The rapist, Navik Gadke, was a close relative of the girl. Public prosecutor Akram Sheikh, calling the incident a 'rarest of rare' case, sought capital punishment for the culprit.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2018, 10:54 PM IST
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Indore: Completing the trial in 23 days, an Indore sessions court on Saturday pronounced death sentence on convict Navin Gadke for the rape and murder of a four-month-old baby, who was also his relative.

The rapist, Gadke, was a close relative of the girl. Public prosecutor Akram Sheikh, calling the incident a 'rarest of rare' case, sought capital punishment for the culprit.

During the course of the trial, the convict denied all allegations against him, but contrary to his claims, 29 witnesses and evidences went against him.

On April 20, the infant was asleep with her parents on the pavements in Rajwada area when the convict, in the wee hours, crept in and escaped with the baby girl on his bicycle. Next, he took her to a nearby complex and sexually assaulted her.

As the infant started wailing, Gadke threw her on the ground and fled.

The infant's body was found the next day with injuries to her head and private parts.

Police nabbed the culprit after examining CCTV footage in the area. He was presented in court on April 21 when some locals anguished with the act assaulted him in the court premises.

The court took the case on priority basis and conducted daily hearings. It convicted Gadke under relevant sections of POCSO Act on Saturday.

Gadke, before being sent to jail, urged the court to let him meet his mother and sister.

