Four More Arrested After Woman Gang-raped, Paraded in Delhi's Kasturba Nagar

The Delhi Police has arrested four more women in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by a group of people in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Komal (25), Rekha (36), Gudiya (21) and Reena (32), all residents of Kasturba Nagar, they said.

A total of 16 people, including three minors, have been apprehended so far, a senior police officer said. The victim, 20, was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by the accused on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck on January 26.

Police had said the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends. "The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson," a senior police official had said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim and said the government would appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court. Police have stepped up security outside the house of the victim's sister in Kasturba Nagar after she filed a complaint alleging that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the same assailants on January 19.

