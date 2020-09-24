Four More Coronavirus Deaths, 253 New Cases In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Chandigarh reported four more fatalities due to COVID-19, while 253 cases pushed the infection tally to 10,968, as per a medical bulletin issued on Thursday. A 76-year-old man was among four people who died due to coronavirus, as per the bulletin.

The administration also added three deaths of coronavirus patients, which were earlier reported as fatalities due to other reasons, in the death toll count. With this, the toll rose to 144, the bulletin stated.

There are 2,482 active cases in the city as of now. A total 293 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection. A total of 8,342 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin. A total of 69,528 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 58,154 tested negative while reports of 173 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor