Four More Patients Succumb to Dengue Fever in Patna

At least four people died of suspected dengue within 24 hours in Patna, which has accounted for above 1,500 cases of the mosquito-borne disease, so far.

The Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) alone confirmed 99 positive cases for dengue on Wednesday, The Times of India reported.

The health department officials did not confirm any death due to dengue However, a 27-year-old woman, high court lawyer Rajeev Lochan (45) and Krishnandan Singh (51) died due to this disease at different private hospitals in the city. One 60-year-old from Samastipur, Nand Kishor Shah, also died while undergoing treatment at PMCH on Wednesday morning.

Dr Ram Dayal Singh of PMCH said that Shah suffered from chronic Hepatitis B and his platelet count had dropped below 10,000. He further revealed that Shah’s blood pressure had come down to 50/30mmHg. Dr Ram further added that since liver also helps in blood clotting, in Shah’s case neither were there sufficient platelets, nor was the liver functioning properly to help in blood coagulation. However, he also admitted that the deceased was NS1 (dengue) positive.

Two policemen and a nine-year-old boy have reportedly died of symptoms of dengue in the Mandiri locality. However, the health department has totally denied the news.

The health department’s principal secretary Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday that the youngster at Mandiri died of jaundice while one of the two policemen died of cardiac arrest. He added that they are trying to find out the reason behind the death of the second policeman as well.

Bihar’s health department has confirmed over 2000 cases of dengue across the state till Wednesday. In Patna alone 1,410 people are infected with dengue virus till Tuesday. As per the state health department figures, the sudden surge in dengue cases in Patna was a result of the prolonged waterlogging following heavy rain in the last week of September.

