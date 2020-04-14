Four More Tablighi Members Test Positive at Mhow, Referred to Indore

Indore: Four more Tablighi Jamaat members have tested positive in Mhow, a cantonment town close to Indore on Tuesday.

Besides, wife of a police officer earlier tested positive in Mhow and his servant too have contracted the virus in a test report issued by Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia on Tuesday morning in which 49 fresh cases were reported in the district.

Three of the four Tablighi Jamaat members were staying at a mosque in teen gali area while the fourth one was staying at Kirwani Mohalla. All the four have been referred to Indore.

While the mosque and the Kirwani Mohalla has been sealed by the local administration, with this the total number of positive cases has risen to seven in Mhow.

Over 20 locals have been quarantined.

Meanwhile at Jabalpur, three of a family, owners of a milk dairy in Sadar area were booked by the police on Tuesday for not reporting arrival of a family member who had reached Jabalpur on March 20.

The police had enquired about any guest at the residence of Akhtar Dairy close to Jaama Masjid twice in the past but they had denied presence of anyone. On Monday night, SDM Ranjhi Manisha Waskale area raided the house with police and found 33-year-old Meerut resident Danish Ali who had reached Jabalpur on March 20.

Police sent Ali to quarantine and lodged a case under section 188 of IPC against Akhtar Quereshi, Azhar Qureshi and Anwar Qureshi.

