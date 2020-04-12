Four More Test Positive for Covid-19 in Odisha, Total Count Reaches 54
Shalini Pandit, the director of state National Health Mission, had said on Saturday that about 80 per cent of the total number of patients in the state were asymptomatic.
Firefighters spray disinfectants at Saheed Nagar residential colony during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bhubaneswar. (Reuters)
Bhubaneswar: Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 54, a health department official said.
The department, however, was yet to share more information about the new patients, who were found to have contracted the disease late on Saturday.
Of the 54 cases in the state, one has succumbed to the disease and 12 have recovered.
Shalini Pandit, the director of state National Health Mission, had said on Saturday that about 80 per cent of the total number of patients in the state were asymptomatic.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Official OnePlus 8 Cases Have Leaked and They Look Brilliant
- Pankaj Kapur's Office Office to Re-run Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
- Mumbai Woman Loses Pet Dog After Being Denied 'Pass' to Visit Vet During Lockdown
- Set Top Boxes to Support More than One DTH Operator, Says TRAI: What This Means for You
- Top 10 Most Expensive Cars Sold in India: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Rolls-Royce Phantom and More