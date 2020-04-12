Take the pledge to vote

Four More Test Positive for Covid-19 in Odisha, Total Count Reaches 54

Shalini Pandit, the director of state National Health Mission, had said on Saturday that about 80 per cent of the total number of patients in the state were asymptomatic.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
Four More Test Positive for Covid-19 in Odisha, Total Count Reaches 54
Firefighters spray disinfectants at Saheed Nagar residential colony during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bhubaneswar. (Reuters)

Bhubaneswar: Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 54, a health department official said.

The department, however, was yet to share more information about the new patients, who were found to have contracted the disease late on Saturday.

Of the 54 cases in the state, one has succumbed to the disease and 12 have recovered.

Shalini Pandit, the director of state National Health Mission, had said on Saturday that about 80 per cent of the total number of patients in the state were asymptomatic.

